Markets
MA

Mastercard Incorporated Q3 Income Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $1.5 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $5 billion from $3.8 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.3 Bln. vs. $1.6 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular