Mastercard Incorporated Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $1.5 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $5 billion from $3.8 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.3 Bln. vs. $1.6 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year.

