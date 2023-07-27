Mastercard Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.85 billion, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $2.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 billion or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.27 billion from $5.50 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.85 Bln. vs. $2.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.00 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.55 -Revenue (Q2): $6.27 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.

