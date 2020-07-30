Mastercard Incorporated Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.42 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $2.05 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $3.34 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

