Mastercard Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.280 billion, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $3.011 billion, or $3.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.406 billion or $3.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $7.250 billion from $6.348 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

