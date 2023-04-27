Mastercard Incorporated Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.36 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $2.63 billion, or $2.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $5.75 billion from $5.17 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.36 Bln. vs. $2.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.47 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.75 Bln vs. $5.17 Bln last year.

