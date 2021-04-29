Mastercard Incorporated Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.83 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $4.16 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

