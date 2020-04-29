Mastercard Incorporated Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.69 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $1.86 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $4.01 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q1): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

