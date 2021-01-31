Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$316 in the past week. Mastercard reported US$15b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.37 beat expectations, being 3.6% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Following the latest results, Mastercard's 33 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$18.0b in 2021. This would be a solid 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 27% to US$8.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.22 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$379, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Mastercard, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$440 and the most bearish at US$312 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Mastercard's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Mastercard is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mastercard going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Mastercard is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.