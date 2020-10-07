Dividends
MA

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $337.43, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $337.43, representing a -8.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $367.25 and a 68.72% increase over the 52 week low of $199.99.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.74%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
  • iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)
  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCTR with an increase of 31.56% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of MA at 5.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    2 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular