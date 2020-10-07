Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $337.43, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $337.43, representing a -8.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $367.25 and a 68.72% increase over the 52 week low of $199.99.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.74%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCTR with an increase of 31.56% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of MA at 5.87%.

