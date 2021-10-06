Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $343.21, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $343.21, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $401.50 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $281.20.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.07%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ma Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MBCC with an increase of 10.77% over the last 100 days. IYG has the highest percent weighting of MA at 7.18%.

