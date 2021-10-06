Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $343.21, the dividend yield is .51%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $343.21, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $401.50 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $281.20.
MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.07%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ma Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)
- Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is MBCC with an increase of 10.77% over the last 100 days. IYG has the highest percent weighting of MA at 7.18%.
