Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $347.42, representing a -5.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $367.25 and a 73.72% increase over the 52 week low of $199.99.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.67. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.74%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 22.14% over the last 100 days. IYG has the highest percent weighting of MA at 9.42%.

