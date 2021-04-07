Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $369.57, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $369.57, representing a -5.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $389.50 and a 51.4% increase over the 52 week low of $244.10.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.11%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 27.17% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of MA at 97%.

