Mastercard Incorporated Announces Rise In Q3 Income

October 31, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.263 billion, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $3.198 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.593 billion or $3.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $7.369 billion from $6.533 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.263 Bln. vs. $3.198 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.53 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.369 Bln vs. $6.533 Bln last year.

