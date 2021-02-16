Mastercard Faces Swiss Probe Into Possible Obstruction Of National Cash Scheme

(RTTNews) - Payments company Mastercard Inc. (MA) is facing an investigation by Swiss Competition Commission or COMCO, Reuters reported.

The investigation is into possible obstruction of SIX's National Cash Scheme or NCS, a set of rules for withdrawals and other transactions at banks' cash machines.

According to the agency, the obstruction occurs because Mastercard refuses to co-badge the NCS on the new debit Mastercard.

The watchdog reportedly said, "COMCO is now investigating whether Mastercard has abused its position as a dominant company. Precautionary measures were taken for the duration of the investigation."

