Mastercard & Enfuce Launch E2 Cards in Key European Markets

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently expanded its partnership with Enfuce, an issuer processing powerhouse, with the launch of E2 cards in Germany, France and the UK. This E2 card is expected to impart benefits to both card issuers and customers by combining the benefits of debit and credit cards into a single card.

With this partnership, MA will be aiding Enfuce to roll out E2 cards across Europe after its success in the Nordics. This card provides cardholders the flexibility to switch from one card to another and enables them to be in control of their payments. The ability to shift from debit to credit card while making a transaction will save customers overdraft fees. Moreover, with added flexibility and convenience, Mastercard will see an increased transaction volume across both its credit and debit networks. This, in turn, should boost its top line and fulfill the demand for flexible payment options.

The application of credit and debit cards is linked with customers' accounts, ensuring the funds are used from the correct accounts. When transacting digitally, customers will have custom designs for each of the cards to avoid confusion. This partnership also supports MA’s sustainability goals by reducing the number of cards and plastic consumption.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of introducing innovative solutions for its customers in the fintech space. Mastercard seems to intensify its focus on growing through partnerships to unveil new card offerings. Its payment network net revenues improved 7% year over year in the second quarter.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 17.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16% growth.



