Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N is ending the use of its cards at Pornhub, citing the presence of illegal content on the website, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof tweeted on Thursday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.