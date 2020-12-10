US Markets
MA

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Adds background

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Pornhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pornhub said on Tuesday it had banned video downloads and was allowing only certain partner accounts to upload content after a New York Times column reported that many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.

The newspaper column had also described some videos on the site as recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

Pornhub has denied the allegations.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman asked Visa Inc V.N to follow suit. Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular