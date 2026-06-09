Mastercard Down 15% YTD Despite Strong Operations: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Year to date, Mastercard Incorporated MA shares have declined 14.9%, trailing rival Visa Inc. V, which is down 8.9%, while American Express Company AXP has lost 15.6%. The broader industry dropped 17.5%, so MA isn't alone in the pain. In contrast, the S&P 500 has gained 8.2%, powered largely by a group of mega-cap technology names benefiting from the AI spending boom. Investors have rotated aggressively toward AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and related themes, while payment companies have largely been left behind.

The shift is not because Mastercard’s business is weakening. Instead, investors are wrestling with a growing list of concerns, including stablecoins, regulatory pressure and questions about the long-term structure of the payments ecosystem.

YTD Price Performance – MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Why Investors Are Worried

Regulation remains one of the biggest overhangs.

In the United States, the Department of Justice has accused Mastercard and Visa of using their dominant market positions to preserve elevated merchant fees. At the same time, the Credit Card Competition Act continues to attract attention. The proposal enjoys bipartisan support and backing from the White House, making it difficult for investors to ignore. Even so, the legislation has yet to gain meaningful momentum.

In June 2025, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Mastercard’s and Visa’s multilateral interchange fees violated European competition law. Separately, Britain’s Payment Systems Regulator is evaluating a framework that would require greater disclosure of the companies’ U.K. operations. Increased transparency could provide regulators with a clearer picture of profitability and potentially strengthen future arguments for pricing intervention.

Europe is also exploring alternatives to the traditional card model. Several U.K. banks are assessing domestic payment networks that could reduce dependence on U.S.-based card companies. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank continues to advance work on the digital euro, an initiative designed in part to lessen reliance on foreign payment infrastructure.

Then there's the stablecoin conversation. The fear here isn't that crypto replaces Mastercard tomorrow, it's that if major retailers or tech platforms eventually build large-scale payment ecosystems around digital currencies, a slice of transactions could permanently bypass card networks. It's still largely theoretical, but it's the kind of structural risk investors can't simply wave off.

Fintech competition adds another layer. Real-time payment systems are getting faster and more capable. Alternative networks keep finding ways to chip away at transaction economics. The more options merchants have, the harder it becomes for Mastercard to defend premium pricing.

The Business Keeps Delivering

Here's where the story gets interesting, because the operating results don't match the stock performance at all.

In the first quarter of 2026, Mastercard's cross-border volume jumped 13% year over year, a direct rebuttal to early fears that Middle East tensions could drag on international travel. While geopolitical risks remain, current spending trends suggest little impact so far. Gross dollar volume rose 7% on a local-currency basis to $2.7 trillion and switched transactions grew 9%. These are not the numbers of a business under structural stress.

The value-added services segment is quietly becoming a serious growth engine. Revenue there surged 22% year over year in the first quarter to $3.5 billion, driven by security, fraud prevention, digital authentication and customer analytics. As digital commerce expands and fraud risks rise globally, demand for these capabilities is likely to stay strong regardless of what happens with interchange fees.

The company is also returning substantial amounts of cash to shareholders. During the first quarter, Mastercard paid $777 million in dividends and repurchased $4 billion of stock. As of late April 2026, the company still had $11.7 billion remaining under existing repurchase authorizations after buying back an additional $1.7 billion of shares quarter to date.

Estimates Continue Moving Higher

Mastercard has also beaten earnings estimates for four consecutive quarters, with an average surprise of 5.5%. For the full year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate now sits at $19.60 per share, 15.2% growth over last year. For 2027, that number climbs to $22.65, implying another 15.6% increase. Revenue is forecast at $36.99 billion this year and $41.62 billion the next, with 12%-plus growth each year. These aren't distressed-company numbers.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

How Mastercard Is Playing Offense

Rather than treating fintech and crypto as threats to manage, Mastercard is writing itself into those stories.

On stablecoins, the company is actively expanding settlement capabilities through partnerships and blockchain infrastructure investments. The planned $1.8 billion acquisition of BVNK is designed to strengthen Mastercard's stablecoin infrastructure and expand its ability to connect blockchain-based payment rails with its global network. Management views digital assets as a complement to existing payment rails rather than a replacement for them.

On AI, Mastercard is moving through its Agent Pay initiative, which is partnered with Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others. Nearly all Mastercard cards can now support agent-driven payments, meaning AI systems can transact autonomously on behalf of users. In the first quarter, the company launched Verifiable Intent, a tamper-resistant record of what a user authorized when an AI agent initiates a transaction. The FIDO Alliance adopted it as a foundation for emerging security standards. B2B agent payments, management notes, represent the larger long-term opportunity here.

Mastercard’s Valuation

Mastercard still commands a premium valuation, though not to the same extent as in recent years. It is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.20X, lower than its five-year median of 30.41X but still above the industry average of 15.83X. The discount to its historical valuation suggests investors are assigning greater weight to regulatory and competitive risks than they have in the past. In comparison, Visa trades at 22.39X and American Express at 16.71X.

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The Bottom Line

Mastercard faces legitimate questions around regulation, stablecoins and the future of payments, but its underlying business continues to deliver. Cross-border spending remains strong, value-added services are growing rapidly, earnings estimates are moving higher, and shareholder returns remain robust. While the stock still trades at a premium to the industry, that valuation is far below historical levels.

The market right now is priced for disruption that hasn't happened and may not. But the actual business continues to do exactly what it has always done. For now, the fundamentals argue for patience over panic, which is exactly why Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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