Mastercard, Clearing House To Expand Real-Time Payments Partnership

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced on Wednesday that it has extended its partnership with The Clearing House, a payments company, to continue as the exclusive instant payments software for the latter's real-time payments networks.

The company further said that it plans to provide safe, reliable and efficient real-time payments experience to the Clearing House's customers.

Currently, Mastercard's stock is slipping 0.43 percent, to $436.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

