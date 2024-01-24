News & Insights

Mastercard, Clearing House To Expand Real-Time Payments Partnership

January 24, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced on Wednesday that it has extended its partnership with The Clearing House, a payments company, to continue as the exclusive instant payments software for the latter's real-time payments networks.

The company further said that it plans to provide safe, reliable and efficient real-time payments experience to the Clearing House's customers.

Currently, Mastercard's stock is slipping 0.43 percent, to $436.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

