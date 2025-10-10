Mastercard Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $557.25, changing hands as low as $556.91 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $465.59 per share, with $601.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $557.48. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.