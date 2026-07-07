Mastercard Beyond Cards: Is It Winning the Multi-Rail Game?

Mastercard Incorporated MA is steadily evolving from a card network into a multi-rail payments company, enabling transactions across cards, bank accounts, real-time payment networks and blockchain-based rails. The strategy allows consumers, businesses and financial institutions to move money through the most suitable payment method while remaining within MA's ecosystem. As payment preferences continue to evolve, this broader infrastructure is helping the company extend its role beyond traditional card payments.

Mastercard has accelerated this transformation with several recent initiatives. The company launched Agent Pay to support secure payments initiated by AI agents and added Verifiable Intent to authenticate AI-driven transactions. It continues expanding Mastercard Move, a unified platform that connects cross-border, domestic and real-time capabilities, making its network more interoperable and adaptable to diverse money-movement needs.

The strategy is also translating into solid financial performance. In the first quarter of 2026, MA’s net revenues rose 16% year over year, while cross-border volume increased 13% on a local-currency basis. Value-added services and solutions net revenues climbed 22%, highlighting the growing contribution of services and newer payment capabilities alongside the company's core card business.

Rather than relying solely on card transactions, Mastercard is building infrastructure that supports real-time payments, account-to-account transfers, AI-enabled commerce and regulated stablecoin settlement. As businesses seek faster, more flexible and interoperable ways to move money globally, this multi-rail approach positions the company to deepen its role in cross-border and domestic payment flows and to expand its addressable market.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the payments space include Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP.

Visa is pursuing a similar multi-rail strategy by expanding Visa Direct, account-to-account payments and stablecoin settlement capabilities. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, V’s total cross-border volume increased 12% year over year, while value-added services revenues grew 27%, reflecting strong demand for diversified payment solutions.

American Express is strengthening its payments ecosystem by expanding tokenization, digital wallet integrations and commercial payment capabilities. AXP is also leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences and payment security. In the first quarter of 2026, network volumes grew 11% year over year to $486.3 billion, supported by resilient consumer and business spending.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 5.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 17.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, above the industry average of 18.50. MA carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.3% growth from the year-ago period.



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Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.