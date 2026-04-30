Mastercard Beats Q1 Earnings on Strong Cross-Border Volume Growth

Mastercard Incorporated MA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.60 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line improved 23.3% year over year.

Net revenues advanced 15.8% year over year to $8.4 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.3%.

The strong quarterly results benefited from growing cross-border volumes and solid growth in value-added services revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses and higher payment network rebates from new and renewed deals.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Mastercard’s Q1 Operational Performance

Gross dollar volume or GDV (representing the aggregated dollar amount of purchases made and cash disbursements obtained from Mastercard-branded cards) rose 7% on a local-currency basis to $2.7 trillion. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

Cross-border volumes (a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the issuing country) grew 13% on a local currency basis in the quarter under review. Switched transactions, which indicate the number of times a company’s products have been used to facilitate transactions, improved 9% year over year to 43.8 billion. However, the metric missed the consensus mark of 44.2 billion.

Mastercard’s value-added services and solutions continued to be a key contributor to the revenue mix. Value-added services and solutions’ net revenues totaled $3.5 billion, which advanced 22% year over year and surpassed our model estimate of $3.4 billion. The year-over-year growth was aided by pricing and the strong performance of security, digital and authentication solutions, as well as customer acquisition and engagement services.

Payment network rebates and incentives increased 23% year over year as a result of new and renewed deals. Mastercard’s clients issued 3.7 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards as of March 31, 2026.

Adjusted operating expenses escalated 11% year over year to $3.3 billion in the first quarter due to rising general and administrative expenses.

Even with higher costs, operating leverage showed through. Adjusted operating income of $5.1 billion climbed 19% year over year and beat our model estimate of $4.9 billion. The adjusted operating margin improved 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 60.8%.

Mastercard’s Financial Position (As of March 31, 2026)

Mastercard exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.9 billion, which fell 25.2% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $52.4 billion decreased 3.2% from the figure at 2025-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $17.2 billion, down 5.7% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term debt totaled $1.7 billion.

Total equity of $6.7 billion declined 13.2% from the 2025-end level.

Mastercard generated net cash from operations of $3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, which grew 26% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Mastercard’s Capital Deployment Update

Mastercard bought back 7.8 million shares for $4 billion in the first quarter. Over the period between April 1 and April 27, it bought back another 3.3 million shares for $1.7 billion, thereby leaving a buyback capacity of $11.7 billion.

MA paid out dividends worth $777 million during the quarter under review.

Mastercard’s Q2 Guidance

Management projects net revenues to register low double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2026, while adjusted operating expenses are anticipated to record low-end of low double-digits growth.

Mastercard’s Revised 2026 View

Management now estimates net revenues to witness high-end of low double-digits to low teens growth in 2026 from the 2025 figure. Adjusted operating expenses are still likely to witness low double-digit growth from the year-ago figure.

MA’s Zacks Rank

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Are Mastercard’s Peers Placed This Quarter?

Visa Inc. V delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share, up 20% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. Net revenues came in at $11.23 billion, rising 17% year over year. V’s quarterly results reflected resilient spending trends, higher cross-border volumes and solid network activity, including a 9% year-over-year increase in payments volume on a constant-dollar basis. However, the upside was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

American Express Company AXP reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $4.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and advanced 18% year over year. Total revenues, net of interest expense, improved 11% year over year to $18.9 billion. AXP’s quarterly results were driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income and improved card fee growth. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

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