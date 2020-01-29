Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

Mastercard Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the U.S. holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.
