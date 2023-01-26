US Markets
MA

Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

January 26, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds revenue, CEO comment

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses.

Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc V.N, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up demand for travel in the region, helping it offset the hit from 10% higher costs in the quarter.

"While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persists, consumer spending has been remarkably resilient," Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a statement.

Excluding one-time items, the New York-based card company earned $2.65 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.58 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net revenue climbed 12% to $5.8 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.