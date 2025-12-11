Markets
Mastercard Announces Partnership With TerraPay

December 11, 2025 — 10:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Thursday said it has teamed up with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to equip its wallet partners, including mobile money wallets, fintechs, and banks, with the latest digital payment capabilities.

Through this collaboration, wallet customers will be able to transact seamlessly at more than 150 million Mastercard acceptance locations worldwide using NFC payment, while wallet providers will benefit from the advanced infrastructure and technology jointly delivered by both organizations.

TerraPay will also enable faster go-to-market and simplified launch processes through Xend, its newly introduced global payment interoperability platform.

"At TerraPay, our mission is to make every wallet roam — to work anywhere, just like your card does. For years, we've connected banks, wallets, and money transfer organizations across 150+ countries. Our collaboration with Mastercard takes that mission a step further. Together, we're bringing true payment interoperability to wallets globally, enabling them to pay at millions of acceptance points and empowering people everywhere to move and pay safely, instantly, and without borders," said Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay.

