Mastercard and Visa Stock Is Falling Because When You've Been Great, Just Good Isn't Enough

Visa has been an outstanding performer over the longer term but its latest earnings failed to wow investors.

Something odd happened on Wall Street this week. Visa reported its earnings and investors were unimpressed.

Visa stock (ticker: V) has fallen more than 3% since management reported results for the company’s fiscal first quarter after the close of trading on Thursday.

The company has been an outstanding performer over the longer term. Visa is up 50% over the last 12 weeks, compared to the S&P 500’s 20% gain over the same period. The company has delivered strong and consistent earnings growth and the shares have remained at a premium valuation relative to the market.

Visa is, of course, half of a quasi-duopoly that has benefitted from the rise of card payments, a trend that seems unlikely to abate. Along with Mastercard (MA), Visa is “in rarefied air” among stocks, as MoffettNathanson’s Lisa Ellis said in a note to clients this month.

So what happened in the fourth quarter? Well, for starters, when things have been great, sometimes good isn’t enough. Visa delivered earnings per share of $1.46, a result that matched Wall Street’s forecasts for EPS. Revenue was $6.1 billion, a tiny bit ahead of the $6.08 billion analysts expected.

The incentives Visa pays banks and stores to get them to use its network jumped 20% in the quarter, and management said they will rise more quickly than revenue in 2020.

Investors also yawned after Mastercard disclosed its results on Wednesday. Earnings and revenues came in well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, but total purchase volume, a closely watched metric for credit-card companies, came in below the consensus view. Management said it expects both adjusted revenue and operating expenses to grow more slowly in 2020.

Mastercard stock dropped 1% on Friday amid a broad slide for the market, but remained up about 0.5% since it disclosed its earnings.

