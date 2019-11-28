Mastercard and PayPal Expand Instant Money Transfer Service

Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL are extending their Instant Transfer feature to Singapore and multiple markets in Europe, following the success of instant transfer service in the United States.

This service will allow PayPal users to transfer their account balances to eligible Mastercard cards seamlessly and conveniently, typically within seconds. The wider roll out of this service will lead to increased engagement for Mastercard customers.

Mastercard Send is the global payment network’s entry into real-time personal payments. It has partnered with banks, businesses and digital wallets to deliver money to bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, mobile wallets and select cashout locations.

Mastercard has been offering this service along with PayPal since 2017. Customers prefer immediate access to money and Mastercard send fulfills this need. Availability of instant funds also makes this service attractive for businesses as it eases their working capital requirements and reduces capital lock-in, thereby providing them financial flexibility.

Mastercard constantly partners with merchants, processors, digital players and partners to expand customer base and business across different products and services. The company, with a market capital of $292 billion, is a leading payment processor with a solid and profitable business model.

Year to date, the stock has gained 54.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 42.4%.

Mastercard is poised for long-term growth given the continued flux in the way payments are being made. With the growing share of ecommerce, online payments have been increasing as well. This trend includes the usage of new-age payment methods such as cards, mobile, online and wearable. All these payment methods will continue to fuel the demand for Mastercard’s payment processing services. Another company, Visa Inc. V, with a similar business model as Mastercard, is also witnessing wide use of its payment processing network.

