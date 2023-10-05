News & Insights

Mastercard Adds On-demand Grocery Delivery, Streaming Services To Card Benefits

(RTTNews) - Mastercard introduced on-demand access to online shopping and grocery delivery with Instacart, alongside its first streaming service subscription offering with Peacock on its consumer rewards credit cards. With an Instacart+ membership, cardholders can save both time and money through member-only perks.

Mastercard said with Instacart's broad selection of local retailers, customers can shop for everything on their list from groceries and household items, pet supplies, electronics, beauty, home improvement, sporting goods and much more. Mastercard said cardholders will gain access to Priceless Experiences such as NBCUniversal's iconic parks and studios across the country, BravoCon and much more.

