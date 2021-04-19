Mastercard Acquires Ekata - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) announced the acquisition of Ekata for $850 million. Ekata provides digital identity verification solutions that provide businesses worldwide the ability to link any digital transaction to the human behind it. Ekata is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Amsterdam, Singapore and Budapest. Mastercard does not expect the acquisition to be dilutive to its business for greater than 24 months.

Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence solutions at Mastercard, said: "With the addition of Ekata, we will advance our identity capabilities and create a safer, seamless way for consumers to prove who they say they are in the new digital economy."

