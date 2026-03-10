Mastercard at 25.9X P/E: Pricey, But Not Overpriced - Buy or Wait?

Payments giant Mastercard Incorporated MA has rarely looked cheap. For years, the company traded at a premium that seemed detached from traditional valuation metrics. Investors were willing to pay up because Mastercard isn’t just another financial company. It sits at the center of the global payments ecosystem, connecting banks, merchants and consumers across more than 200 countries.

That strategic position has helped the company deliver consistent growth and strong margins, making the premium valuation easier to justify. Still, the current setup looks different from the past. Mastercard’s valuation has cooled compared with its historical averages, raising an interesting question for investors: Is the stock still expensive, or is it finally approaching a reasonable entry point?

Currently, Mastercard trades at about 25.94X forward 12-month earnings. That is clearly higher than the financial transaction industry average of 18.34X, highlighting the market’s willingness to reward Mastercard for its scale and resilience. However, that level is below its five-year median multiple of 30.77X, suggesting that investors are paying less for each dollar of future earnings than they have historically. Among major peers, Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP trade at 23.24X and 16.98X, respectively.

In other words, Mastercard still commands a premium, but the gap is no longer as wide as it once was.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wall Street Sees Upside

Analysts largely remain optimistic about Mastercard’s trajectory. The stock currently trades below the average analyst price target of $662.78, implying potential upside of roughly 26.9% from current levels. Targets range widely from $500 to $756, reflecting different assumptions about growth, spending trends and valuation multiples.

MA’s Price Performance

So far in 2026, Mastercard shares have not been immune to broader market volatility. The stock is down about 9.3% year to date, slightly better than the industry, which has fallen 9.5% over the same period. Visa shares declined about 9.9%, while American Express dropped roughly 17.4%. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index slipped 1.8%.

YTD Price Performance: MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why the Premium May Still Be Justified

With a market capitalization of roughly $465.8 billion, Mastercard benefits from powerful network effects that are extremely difficult for competitors to replicate. Every additional cardholder and merchant strengthens the network, creating a cycle that reinforces the company’s dominance. At the same time, the payments landscape continues to evolve. Competition is intensifying from traditional rivals like Visa and American Express, as well as fintech firms offering alternative payment solutions.

Despite these pressures, Mastercard has consistently shown an ability to adapt. The company has expanded beyond basic transaction processing and built a large value-added services business that includes cybersecurity tools, fraud prevention, data analytics and consulting. This segment has become an increasingly important growth engine. Revenues from value-added services rose 17.7% in 2023, 16.8% in 2024 and 22.9% in 2025, reflecting strong demand from banks, merchants and governments seeking better payment insights and security.

Cross-border transactions remain another powerful driver of profitability. These payments typically carry higher fees and are closely linked to global travel and international commerce. Mastercard’s cross-border assessments jumped 27.5% in 2023, followed by 21.1% growth in 2024 and 18.1% growth in 2025. Meanwhile, gross dollar volume reached $10.6 trillion in 2025, rising 8.7% year over year, showing that spending trends across the network remain resilient.

The company continues to return significant capital to shareholders. In 2025, Mastercard repurchased $8.2 billion worth of shares and paid $2.8 billion in dividends. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26, the company bought back another $715 million in stock, while $16.7 billion remained available in its repurchase fund. Strong cash generation supports these returns. Mastercard produced $17.6 billion in operating cash flow in 2025, up from $14.8 billion in 2024.

Stablecoins: Where MA Stands?

A growing topic in the payments industry is the potential rise of stablecoins. Reports suggest that companies such as Walmart and Amazon are exploring their own U.S. dollar-pegged digital currencies. The goal would be to control their payment ecosystems and reduce the interchange fees typically paid to networks like Visa and Mastercard. The GENIUS Act is also expected to encourage more companies to experiment with real-world stablecoin applications.

While the idea sounds disruptive, stablecoins still face limitations. Faster settlement and lower transaction costs are attractive, particularly for cross-border payments, but they do not yet offer the same fraud protection, credit access and reward programs that traditional card networks provide.

Mastercard has taken a proactive approach. The company is integrating stablecoins into parts of its infrastructure through partnerships and technology upgrades, positioning itself to benefit as the technology gains broader adoption. For now, stablecoins appear to be more of a long-term development rather than an immediate threat to Mastercard’s core business.

Strong Estimates for Mastercard

The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to 14% EPS growth in 2026 and 15.7% in 2027, backed by projected revenue gains of 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The stock has seen three upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month for 2026 against no downward adjustments.

The company has delivered earnings beats over the past four quarters, averaging a 5.5% surprise, further validating its operational consistency.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Risks Investors Should Watch

Despite its strong positioning, Mastercard is not without challenges. Adjusted operating expenses have accelerated steadily, rising 10.5% in 2023, 11% in 2024 and 14.3% in 2025. At the same time, rebates and incentives, classified as contra-revenue, increased 22% in 2023, 16.1% in 2024 and 16.4% in 2025, which can weigh on net revenue growth.

Regulatory scrutiny remains another key risk. In June 2025, the London Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Mastercard and Visa’s multilateral interchange fees violated European competition law.The U.K. Payment Systems Regulator is expected to impose fee caps, which could limit revenue growth in that market. Also, several U.K. banks are exploring a national payment alternative aimed at reducing reliance on U.S. card networks.

In the United States, the DoJ has accused MA and V of leveraging their dominance to overcharge merchants. The resurrected Credit Card Competition Act proposal could introduce changes to card routing rules, potentially reshaping the economics of payment networks.

Conclusion

Mastercard’s premium valuation reflects its durable business model, global scale and consistent growth. While the stock still trades above the industry average, the multiple looks more reasonable compared with its historical levels. Strong cross-border activity, expanding value-added services and steady earnings growth support the long-term outlook. However, regulatory scrutiny, rising incentives and operating expenses remain important risks to monitor.

With both supportive drivers and potential headwinds in play, Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.