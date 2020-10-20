Mastercard : Priceless Planet Coalition Expanded To Preserve Environment

(RTTNews) - Mastercard announced the expansion of the Priceless Planet Coalition. A newly appointed Advisory Committee will support the development of the Priceless Planet Coalition's work.

The new global coalition partners are Archa, Associated Bank, Barclays Bank US, BECU, Berkshire Bank, BMO Financial Group, Charity Charge, Davivienda, Doconomy, DZ BANK, E. & J. Gallo Winery, EedenBull, Emirates NBD, Eurobank, and others.

The new partners join existing coalition members American Airlines, bunq, Citibank, L.L. Bean, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Santander UK, Mastercard said in a statement.

Launched in January 2020, the Priceless Planet Coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model that's not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests in geographies with the need and most potential for a positive climate, community and biodiversity impact.

The coalition partners has launched consumer activations across the globe to support planting 100 million trees over five years.

The Priceless Planet Coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model that's not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests in geographies with the greatest need and most potential for a positive climate, community and biodiversity impact.

The Coalition has employed science-based best practices to identify three restoration locations for the coming year in Kenya, Brazil and Australia. Beyond those initial projects, the project portfolio will be expanded to include other locations that meet established criteria.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.