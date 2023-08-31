MasterBrand (MBC) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.40% from the latest reported closing price of 12.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterBrand. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBC is 0.07%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 125,434K shares. The put/call ratio of MBC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 9,628K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,341K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 19.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,020K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,352K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 35.10% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 5,010K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,710K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,028K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 36.56% over the last quarter.

