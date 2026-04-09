MasterBrand (MBC) Price Target Decreased by 17.25% to 11.82

The average one-year price target for MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) has been revised to $11.82 / share. This is a decrease of 17.25% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.26 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.86% from the latest reported closing price of $8.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterBrand. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 45.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBC is 0.17%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.46% to 146,621K shares. The put/call ratio of MBC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 10,773K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,563K shares , representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 9,226K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,376K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,697K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,930K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 6,010K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 4,905K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing an increase of 31.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 46.93% over the last quarter.

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