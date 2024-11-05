News & Insights

Stocks
MBC

MasterBrand Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

November 05, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MasterBrand Inc ( (MBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MasterBrand Inc presented to its investors.

MasterBrand Inc. is the leading manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America, specializing in a broad array of cabinetry products for kitchens, bathrooms, and other home areas. The company maintains a robust distribution network and employs over 13,000 individuals across more than 20 facilities.

In its third quarter of 2024, MasterBrand Inc. reported a 6% increase in net sales year-over-year, reaching $718.1 million. Despite this growth, the company experienced a decline in net income to $29.1 million from $59.7 million the previous year, attributed to acquisition-related costs and other expenses.

Key financial highlights include a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA to $104.5 million and a decline in the adjusted EBITDA margin by 160 basis points to 14.6%. MasterBrand continues to focus on integrating its recent acquisition, Supreme Cabinetry Brands, which contributed significantly to its sales growth.

The company reiterates its financial outlook for 2024, expecting a low single-digit percentage increase in net sales and adjusted EBITDA ranging between $385 million and $405 million. The management remains optimistic about its growth strategies and ability to deliver strong returns for shareholders in varying market conditions.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.