MASTERBRAND Earnings Preview: Recent $MBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MASTERBRAND ($MBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $731,745,000 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MBC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MASTERBRAND Insider Trading Activity

MASTERBRAND insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN F HACKETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,091 shares for an estimated $288,580 .

. MARK A. YOUNG (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,715 shares for an estimated $77,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MASTERBRAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of MASTERBRAND stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.