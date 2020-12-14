Master List Of All Major International Airline Coronavirus Change And Cancellation Policies

Last updated December 14, 12 p.m. EST.

“What should I do about my trip?” It’s a question we are hearing often. In the short term, for international travel the State Department and most countries have answered the question for you: stay home. Even with the global travel ban lifted, the vast majority of the globe is under a travel warning or will not allow Americans to enter.

For domestic travel, the answers aren’t crystal clear. The best you can do is be sure you’re making decisions based on the best available information. Unfortunately, finding the best available information is challenging because the situation on the ground changes by the day. TSA recently crossed the 1 million passenger per day threshold but airline travel is still down 65% year over year.

At this point, airlines are asking you to delay contacting them to change your flights unless you are flying in the next 72 hours. If you can’t get through via phone, try the airline’s social media channels. Many rebookings or refunds can be processed over Twitter, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that if your flight departing from, arriving into or transiting the United States is cancelled by the airline, according to the US Department of Transportation you will be eligible for a cash refund, full stop. This policy also includes flights that incur major changes, such as adding a connection or a schedule change of more than two hours.

The European Union has a similar rule, commonly known as Rule 261, that provides for refunds for any flights that arrive into, travel through or depart Europe. On March 18, 2020 the European Union issued a clarification to Rule 261 reiterating that cancelled flights are eligible for refund to the original form of payment.

If your flight isn’t in the next three days, it’s in your best interest to wait as you’ll have a better set of options available to you if your flight is actually cancelled vs. you initiating the change. There’s no harm at this point in holding on to your ticket until a week or less before your departure date as chances are high your flight will have significant changes if it is not cancelled entirely.

It’s in the airline’s best interest to offer you “free changes” or a voucher as it prevents you from asking for a cash refund if/when the fight is cancelled. Some airlines, notably British Airways, have been accused of actively hiding the steps you can use to get a cash refund. Know your rights and don’t settle for a voucher.

There is a rare bit of good news to report. Instead of extending change dates Ad Infinium, a number of domestic airlines are waiving change and cancel fees for good. Some are doing it for only domestic flights while others have scrapped change fees altogether.

You may also be interested in mask and middle seat policies, as how an airline is handling safety is a big consideration as to whether you should travel.

Things are fluid to say the least, but this list will be updated as the situation changes.

If you are trying to get home to the US from abroad, your best source of information is the US Embassy in the country where you are currently located. Follow the State Department on Twitter @TravelGov to see where and when repatriation flights are taking place.

Getty

This list is long and we are continually adding to it. The fastest way to find your airline is to press Control + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) on your keyboard to bring up a search menu. Type in the name of the airline you are looking for.

U.S. Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Cancelled flights are eligible for full refund. Alaska is allowing no-fee changes and cancellations to the following:

If you purchased a Saver fare for travel through March 31, 2021, you may cancel your trip without a fee and receive credit for future travel through one year of your original flight date .

for travel through March 31, 2021, you may cancel your trip without a fee and receive credit for future travel through one year of your original flight date . Tickets purchased between February 27, 2020 and March 31, 2021: Non-refundable first class, main cabin and award tickets may be changed for no fee, with new travel completed by November 30, 2021, or cancelled with travel funds placed into your Alaska Account or a credit card certificate via email. Fare difference applies.

If you have a valid credit in your Wallet that was deposited before March 1, 2020, your booking expiration date will be extended by 6 months. You do not need to travel before that 6-month extension date – you just need to book your ticket by then.

For those of you who cancel flights due to COVID-19 impacts between March 1 and August 31, 2020, the credits in your Wallet will be extended to purchase through July 5, 2021 for travel through May 31, 2022.

If your flight is affected by a schedule change or cancellation, Alaska will move you to the next available flight. If your new flight schedule was changed by more than one hour, you have some options:

Move to a different flight that better suits your schedule

Cancel your trip and receive a credit for future travel

Cancel your trip and receive a refund to your original form of payment

Beginning April 1, 2021, change fees will be eliminated on Main and First Class fares everywhere Alaska flies.

Alaska Airlines’ Full Policy

American Airlines

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund. We are also seeing reports that American is offering a bonus for those customers who choose fight credit as opposed to a cash refund.

Change fees for all domestic and international flying on Premium Cabin fares and most Main Cabin fares have been eliminated.

All AAdvantage® award tickets are included in this offer.

Customers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities as part of this offer. If your new trip requires more money or miles, you’ll need to pay the difference.

Tickets booked through Business Extra or on a corporate agreement also permit name changes to the ticket in addition to the above.

All customers will have the ability to fly standby on earlier flights for the same destination on the same day at no charge starting Oct. 1, 2020.

For any new tickets booked between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, AA is expanding their offer to waive change fees for all dates, regardless of fare type or itinerary. This offer includes Basic Economy fares and AAdvantage ® award tickets.

award tickets. Basic Economy fares now come with the ability to tailor your travel experience including upgrades, Preferred and Main Cabin Extra seats, priority boarding and same-day flight changes.

AAdvantage® elite members will be able to apply their current travel benefits on all tickets, including when purchasing a Basic Economy fare.

AA has started to arrange administration of pre-flight COVID testing from all US destinations.

American Airlines’s Full Policy

Delta Air Lines

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

The elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel originating in North America in Delta’s First Class, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin, with the exception of Basic Economy tickets.

Delta will extend its waiver on change fees for newly purchased flights, including international flights and Basic Economy fares, through the end of the year and will extend its expiration on travel credits through December 2022 for tickets booked before April 17, 2020.

Award flights that qualify for a change fee waiver will have mile redeposit fees waived.

Delta’s Full Policy

Frontier Airlines

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Flights through Jan 7, 2021 will be permitted a one-time change to travel plans without a fee, when the change is made 7 or more days prior to departure.

If you cancel your itinerary, you will retain the value of your itinerary less the applicable cancel fee as a travel credit for use within 90 days of cancellation.

You don’t have to travel within 90 days, but you do have to book using your credit within 90 days. Your travel credit will be single-use with no residual value returned to you after use, and is not redeemable for cash.

Frontier’s Full Policy

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines has announced a slow resumption of service as Hawaii begins to open up to tourism. Cancelled flights will be refunded.

If you were unable to contact the airline to cancel or rebook your trip before your flight departure time, your ticket number automatically becomes credit for future travel if you do not take your scheduled flight.

Tickets (including award flights) purchased between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020: No change fees for any changes made within two (2) years of the original ticket purchase date. A fare difference may apply.

Tickets (including award flights) purchased before March 1, 2020 with travel dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021: No change fees for rebooked travel that begins on or before May 31, 2022. A fare difference may apply.

Hawaiian has announced COVID testing protocols for safely testing before boarding.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Full Policy

JetBlue

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Book a new flight through February 28, 2021 and fees will be waived if you change or cancel. If you choose to rebook, you can do so on any flight through the end of our schedule. Fare difference may apply.

We're waiving change/cancel fees for customers with existing bookings made through February 28, 2021. If you choose to rebook, you can do so on any flight through the end of our schedule. Fare difference may apply.

JetBlue’s Full Policy

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines already offers the most generous change and cancellation policies in the airline industry. As long as you change your ticket ten minutes before flight time, you can get your flight re-booked or refunded into travel credit without penalty. You’ll just have to pay any fare difference that applies when you re-book your flight. Note that travel funds are good for one year from original departure date and must be used by the person whose name is listed on the ticket.

Beginning September 8, 2020, any travel funds created from a nonrefundable, Wanna Get Away® ticket can be used for up to one year from the original purchase date.

Customers’ funds that have expired or will expire between March 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, will now expire September 7, 2022.

Any travel funds created because you cancel a flight between March 1 – September 7, 2020, will expire September 7, 2022.

Southwest’s Full Policy

Spirit Airlines

Many of Spirit’s international network services countries that have issued either travel bans for non-citizens or quarantine orders for people arriving into the country. Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Spirit is extending an offer of a one-time fee-free change or cancellation for flights booked through December 31, 2020. Fare difference will apply. If you choose to cancel, you will receive flight credit that is valid for six months. Note that this means you have six months to book your flight, so effectively you will have 9 to 12 months to use it based on how far in advance Spirit has posted its schedule.

Spirit’s Full Policy

United Airlines

United is permanently getting rid of change fees for most Economy and premium cabin tickets for flights within the U.S. This includes flights purchased for destinations in the continental US, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can change tickets for Basic Economy or international travel that are issued by December 31, 2020, without change fees.

Electronic certificates are now valid for 24 months from the date they were issued. This includes all currently valid electronic certificates and all new ones issued on or after April 1, 2020

A fare difference will apply for more expensive tickets. If the new ticket is cheaper than the one you purchased, the difference will not be refunded. In that case you are better off cancelling the ticket and rebooking at the cheaper price.

Electronic certificates are now valid for 24 months from the date they were issued. This includes all currently valid electronic certificates and all new ones issued on or after April 1, 2020.

Beginning January 1, 2021, any customer can stand by for an earlier flight for free. If a seat is available for that flight, we’ll assign you one before departure. If your trip has a connection, you’ll have to stand by for each flight individually. If you check a bag for your original flight, we’ll work to load your bag onto your new flight, but it may not make the standby flight.

Beginning January 1, 2021, if you’re a MileagePlus Premier member, you have even more flexibility and may be able to confirm a seat on an earlier flight for no cost at all. The new flight will need to have the same origin and destination and be within 24 hours of the originally scheduled flight. The same ticketed fare class will also need to be for sale for you to make the same-day change. If the same fare class is not available, you’ll have to pay the difference.

United’s Full Policy

Other American Airlines

Air Canada

You can make a one-time change without a fee for all new or existing bookings made through February 28, 2021 for original travel between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. If you booked directly with Air Canada and you need to cancel for any reason, you can convert your ticket to an Air Canada Travel Voucher that has no expiry date or to Aeroplan Miles with an additional 65% bonus miles.

Air Canada’s Full Policy

Aerolineas Argentinas

Cancelled flights that touch the United States or the European Union are eligible for refund to original form of payment.

Tickets for flights before December 31, 2020 who wish to rebook may do so one time, with travel before December 31, 2021. Travel must be within the same high/low season designation or a fare difference will apply.

Aerolíneas Argentinas will provide free medical assistance coverage to all passengers in case they test positive for COVID-19. This coverage will apply to all passengers who have purchased an air ticket for a flight departing from Argentina to an international destination.

Aerolineas Argentinas’ Full Policy

AeroMexico





Tickets purchased from before June 30, 2020 may be rebooked for a flight date up until November 30, 2021.

Tickets purchased July 1, 2020 and later have the following options:

Use your complimentary change to rebook your flight with your new route/date, free of charge. If there is a fare difference, you must cover the cost.

You can request a refund as an electronic voucher (EMD).

AeroMexico’s Full Policy

Avianca

If you have a ticket purchased before December 31, 2020, you may make one change to travel after December 1, 2020 to fly until December 31, 2021 or may request a voucher.

Avianca’s Full Policy

Copa

Copa is currently offering flexibility for tickets purchased on or before August 31, 2020. You can change your flight dates, use your ticket toward a future trip, or receive a refund of your ticket if permitted by the fare terms. Fare difference applies. Changes must be completed by December 31, 2020 and the new itinerary must end before December 31, 2021.

If you choose to accept a voucher, you will receive a 20% bonus on the value of your ticket.

Copa is offering flexibility for tickets purchase from Sept 1-January 31, 2021. Travel must be completed before December 31, 2021 and fare difference will apply.

Copa’s Full Policy

LATAM

If your flight was not canceled or rescheduled, but you still don't want to travel, you're allowed to make a change of date one without penalty to fly until December 31, 2021 (although a fare difference may apply). For tickets purchased through September.

Tickets purchased after October 1 may be changed one time without fare difference or change fees through end of 2020, then with fare difference until end of 2021.

LATAM’s Full Policy

WestJet

Value of cancelled flights will be returned as a credit to your Travel Bank , valid for 24 months from the date of issue.

as a credit to your Travel Bank valid for 24 months from the date of issue. If you change your flight, the difference in fare applies. If the new fare is less, the difference will be returned as a Travel Bank credit.

For new bookings, WestJet is allowing a one-time fee-free change for all new flight bookings made between March 3, 2020 and February 28, 2021. The change must be made at least 24 hours before flight departure.

WestJet’s Full Policy

European Airlines

Even as Europe slowly re-opens, many countries are still closed to American tourists. In cases of cancellation you are eligible for a refund according to EU Rule 261. We are hearing reports of some airlines steering customers towards accepting a voucher as opposed to making refunds available easily. Know your rights. If you want a refund for a cancelled flight, you are entitled to one.

European Arrival Restrictions

The most important thing to know is that U.S. citizens and legal residents are allowed to travel to the United States from Europe. However, U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter much of Europe.

The European Union has limited travel from COVID affected areas, including the United States, meaning Americans are not able to visit EU countries. This list includes:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Aegean

If you have booked a Flex or Business ticket then unlimited ticket changes with no rebooking fees are allowed and can be performed online (possible fare and tax difference applies)

Ιf you have booked a ticket before 11/12/20, regardless fare class, with travel date from 06/11/20 until 07/01/21, your flight is not cancelled but you are not able or you don’t wish to fly then you may modify your reservation with no rebooking fee and no fare difference.

Aegean’s Full Policy

Aer Lingus

Flights prior to May 31, 2021 may be rebooked without fees. Fare difference will apply.

Aer Lingus’ Full Policy

Air Europa

Air Europa has cancelled flights to New York until 3/26/21. Flights from Miami resumed 12/13/2020. Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Customers with tickets dated after July 31 may rebook until 8/31/2021 and only pay the difference in fare. You could also receive a voucher good for 12 months.

If you choose to redeem the voucher before December 31, 2020, you will receive a 25% discount on your flight purchase.

Air Europa’s Full Policy

Air France/KLM

For all our flights until 31 March 2021 included:

You can change the date and/or destination of your ticket, regardless of the fare conditions, up to the day of departure of your first flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, you will have to pay the fare difference.

Your ticket can be refunded up to the day of departure of your first flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, you will receive a voucher valid for 1 year, which can be refunded at any time.

Air France/KLM’s Full Policy

Alitalia

All passengers who purchase an Alitalia ticket from 1 August to 31 December 2020 for flights until 31 October 2021 can request, before the departure date of the trip or even later, as long as the passenger cancels the flight booking before departure (no-show not allowed):

A flight change (rebooking or change of destination), with possible fare integration, to travel within one year of the date of the original flight.

A refund of the purchased ticket or its residual value, an option that is valid only for tickets that meet the fare conditions for the possibility of a refund.

All passengers who purchase an Alitalia ticket from 1 August to 30 September 2020 for flights until 31 July 2021 can request, before the departure date of the trip or even later, as long as the passenger cancels the flight booking before departure (no-show not allowed):

A flight change (rebooking or change of destination), with possible fare integration, to travel within one year of the date of the original flight.

A refund of the purchased ticket or its residual value, an option that is valid only for tickets that meet the fare conditions for the possibility of a refund.

All passengers who have purchased a ticket from 1 May to 31 July 2020 for flights until 31 July 2021 can apply, before the scheduled date of the trip or also after the flight departure date, if the booking was cancelled by the passenger before the departure (no-show not entitled to require rebooking), for:

One change of booking (rebooking or change of destination), with possible fare repricing, to travel within 1 year from the original flight date

A nominative voucher for an amount equal to the value of the ticket purchased or its residual value, valid for one year, to fly from the voucher date of issue, to any destination offered by Alitalia (at least first leg of the itinerary of the new ticket purchased through the voucher must be flown within one year from the voucher date of issue). The voucher must be requested before the departure date of the flight that the passenger intends to renounce to.

A refund for an amount equal to the price of the ticket or of the remaining value of the part or its residual value completed, only if the refund is allowed by the fare rules of the ticket purchased.

Alitalia’s Full Policy

Austrian Airlines

Note the Lufthansa Group info below for rebooking options for upcoming flights.

British Airways

You can change the dates and destination of your booking without incurring a change fee, although you will need to pay any difference in price (applies to bookings made from 3 March 2020 onwards for journeys that are due to have been completed by 31 August 2021).

You may receive a voucher if you prefer not to rebook your ticket. Travel vouchers are now valid until 30 April 2022 (includes previously issued vouchers)

British Airways’s Full Policy

Brussels Airlines

Note the Lufthansa Group info below for rebooking options for upcoming flights.

Brussels Airlines’ Full Policy

EasyJet

If you no longer intend to travel, you can transfer to any other flight with no change fee up to 14 days before departure. Fare difference may apply.

EasyJet’s Full Policy

Finnair

If you have booked your flight between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2021, you can change your travel dates with no change fee.

Finnair’s Full Policy

Icelandair

Cancelled flights that touch the EU or US are eligible for refund to original form of payment. Icelandair’s website is steering people towards vouchers, but you are eligible for an actual refund if Icelandair cancels your flight. They may need to be reminded of this fact.

You can also choose redeem your tickets into a voucher valid for three years.

If you book your ticket on or before December 31, 2020, with a departure date up to and including December 30, 2021, you have the option to change your dates of travel.

Icelandair Full Policy

Iberia

At this time most US Citizens are not permitted to enter Spain.

Customers who have booked a flight departing before 31 October 2020 with an origin or destination city where new travel restrictions have been imposed can request a change free of charge, before the departure of the original flight, to travel by 30 June 2021. Or they can get a voucher that they can use for flights up to 31 December 2021.

Customers affected by any of the following circumstances less than 15 days before departure can change the date of their flight free of charge or get a refund in the form of a voucher to swap for tickets and services in the Booking Management section of our website:

New entry restrictions have been established at your destination

You are affected by the sudden introduction of compulsory lockdown or quarantine measures at your destination that cannot be avoided by testing negative for COVID-19 just before travelling

You are suddenly subject to lockdown or quarantine measures in your place of origin (lockdown imposed for your region, province, town or hospital zone; a household member tests positive for COVID-19, etc.)

You yourselves test positive for COVID-19

LEVEL, Iberia’s affiliate airline, has relaxed their rebooking policies in the following way: For every new booking made since 12 March you will be able to change the date of your flight at no additional cost. This means you can change your plans without any penalty. You will only pay the fare difference, if applicable.

Iberia’s Full Policy

LOT Polish Airlines

LOT is allowing free rebooking for all individual tickets purchased before March 31, 2021, valid for travel to December 31, 2021. You now have the opportunity to change your departure date for any date before December, 31 2021 completely free of charge (the return date counts), provided that the new flight is on the same route and in the same booking class.

LOT’s Full Policy

Lufthansa Group

For bookings made until 19 April 2020, the Lufthansa Group airlines waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide and offer a one-time rebooking free of charge—regardless of the conditions of the original fare purchased. Passengers can in future rebook to a new travel date until 30 April 2021 without rebooking fees. Rebooking must be done by 31 August 2020. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid, but you will receive an up to €50 discount on this amount if the new travel date is on/before 31 December 2020.

Tickets booked between 20 April and 15 May 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021 can be extended one time to a new departure date up to and including December 31, 2021.

If you hold a ticket for a cancelled Lufthansa Group flight, you can keep the ticket without having to commit to a new flight date right away. Existing bookings will initially be cancelled, but the ticket and ticket value will remain unchanged and can be extended to a new departure date up to and including 31 December 2021. You can also rebook to another destination or get a refund if your flight is cancelled.

For flights booked on or after August 25, all fares of the Lufthansa Group airlines worldwide can be rebooked free of charge (except for travel originating in Japan). This is part of your fare conditions, which you can view at any time. The departure and destination airports can also be changed. If the rebooked fare is more expensive due to a change of route or a necessary change of travel or booking class, an additional charge may be necessary.

Lufthansa Group’s Full Policy

Norwegian Airlines

In the case of cancellation you are eligible for a full refund.

If we have cancelled your flight and you don’t want to travel, you can request a refund of your unused ticket, or choose CashPoints (voucher) and get an extra 20% that can be used for your next trip.

If the flight has not been cancelled but you want to change it, you have the option to convert the value of your ticket to CashPoints (voucher)

Norwegian Airlines’ Full Policy

Ryanair

Ryanair dropped flight change fees for all new bookings made for travel in October and November. This means you can change your flight time, date or even destination, giving you complete flexibility and peace of mind. Move your flight for free to any date before 21 March 2021, just pay the fare difference.

No change fee was applicable for bookings made after 10 June for travel in July, August and September, and now October and November as well.

Any flight changes that are made to bookings that were booked as part of the 1m €5 flights sale promotion (Sept 1 and Sept 2 2020) will be charged a Flight Change fee.

Ryanair Full Policy

SAS, Scandinavian Airlines

Tickets for cancelled flights will be refunded.

If you’ve booked an international trip with departure scheduled before August 31, 2020, you can rebook your flight without having to pay a rebooking fee. If you opt to rebook, you can choose a new travel date up to 15 July 2021. Please note, however, that if you change to a higher fare type, you may need to pay the difference. The rebooking is only valid to and from the same destination as your original one.

From 01 July 2020 we have increased our flexibility rules so that you can rebook free of charge in all SAS Plus ticket types if you book until 30 September 2020. The offer is valid on all SAS operated flights except for SAS charter flights.

If you have booked an International flight ticket on/after 20 October 2020 you can rebook your flight without having to pay a rebooking fee. SAS is offering rebooking free of charge for all International flights until 72 hours before departure.

SAS’s Full Policy

TAP Air Portugal

For tickets issued between September 25 and January 31 of 2021, with an original travel date from September 25 to December 14 of 2020 or from January 16 to May 31 of 2021 also have access to more flexibility and can take advantage of a free change.

As of September 1, 2020, there is also the alternative, if your flight is cancelled, of opting for a refund through a voucher, where we are offering an additional 10% to the amount of the voucher.

TAP Air Portugal’s Full Policy

Turkish Airlines

Purchase your tickets by March 31, 2021 and benefit from unlimited change rights until December 31, 2021.

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund, but Turkish is warning customers that it may take 60 days or more.

Turkish’s Full Policy

Virgin Atlantic

If you book before 31 Dec 2022, for travel up to and including 31 Dec 2022, we’ll waive the change fees (for up to two changes* or one name change) if you choose to amend your booking. You can rebook to travel anytime before 31 December 2022.

To provide even more peace of mind and flexibility with your travel plans, you can choose to keep your ticket open as credit to use in line with the policies above, to rebook all the way up to 31st December 2022. There's no change fee, and we can reduce the fare difference providing you travel in the same cabin and fly to the same destination.

Virgin has announced, “If you can't get through to us before your flight we will apply the same policies when we get to you.”

Virgin Atlantic is also offering industry-leading COVID insurance at no additional cost.

Virgin Atlantic’s Full Policy

Asian Airlines

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

As travel restrictions continue to be placed for many countries, reservation date changes will be accepted free of charge for tickets departing from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

Eligible Tickets: tickets issued between Friday, June 12, 2020 - Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Eligible Routes: all travel originating from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil or Peru

Applicable Conditions for Reservation Changes: Rescheduled travel must be completed by original ticket validity (original rules apply for refunds)

ANA Full Policy

Asiana Airlines

Tickets purchased from March 10 to June 30 will be eligible for two fee-free rebookings or refund. Fare difference will apply.

Tickets purchased from July 1 to December 31, 2020 will be eligible for two fee-free rebookings. Fare difference will apply.

Asiana Airlines Full Policy

Cathay Pacific

All flights booked between March 9 to December 31, 2020 are eligible for free rebooking for one year after ticket issuance.

EVA Airways

Tickets booked before August 12, 2020 with travel dates to December 31, 2020 to all destinations or January 31, 2021 to Italy are eligible for one free rebooking. Fare difference will apply.

Eva Airways Full Policy

Japan Airlines (JAL)

All tickets to, from and through Japan issued on or before June 11, 2020 for travel until October 31, 2020 are eligible for rebooking or refund.

JAL Full Policy

Korean Air

Tickets for travel until March 31, 2021 may be rebooked for a new flight date until June 30, 2021, but fare differences will apply.

Korean Air Full Policy

Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its booking and travel flexibility to offer customers more control over their travel arrangements. With this, tickets purchased on or before 30 th June 2020 for travel during 2020/2021, will now be valid for rebooking by 30 th June 2021 and travel by 31 st December 2021.

June 2020 for travel during 2020/2021, will now be valid for rebooking by 30 June 2021 and travel by 31 December 2021. Tickets issued after 30th June 2020 will be subject to the standard ticketing terms and conditions.

Malaysia Airlines Full Policy

Singapore Airlines

Tickets booked with departure up till March 31, 2021 are eligible for unlimited changes to your travel dates before 31 December 2020 with all change fees waived. After 31 December 2020, you may enjoy a complimentary one-time change to your travel dates.

If you have a Singapore Airlines or SilkAir ticket scheduled to depart after 31 January 2021 and issued between 5 March and 31 December 2020 you may make unlimited changes to your travel dates before 31 December 2020 with all change fees waived. After 31 December 2020, you may enjoy a complimentary one-time change to your travel dates.

Singapore Airlines Full Policy





Middle Eastern Airlines

Emirates

Emirates is providing free COVID insurance to all passengers flying between 23 July 2020 and 31 December 2020.

For tickets issued on or before 30 September 2020: You can keep the ticket you’ve already booked and use it later. We’ve extended its validity for 24 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region with no extra fees during this period.

For ticket issued on or after 1 October 2020: You can keep the ticket you’ve already booked and use it later. We’ve extended its validity for 24 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in the same booking class with no extra fees during this period.

Full Emirates Policy

Etihad

If your travel plans have changed and you’re due to fly before 30 June 2021, you can simply move your flight to a later date for free.

If you booked directly with Etihad, you can cancel your trip and save it for later with Etihad Credit. We’ll reward you with up to US $400 and up to 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles, and you can travel any time before 31 October 2021.

Full Etihad Policy.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian is offering the option to reissue the value of the ticket to an EMD (Electronic Miscellaneous Document), to be used for future bookings. However, if the flight touches either the U.S. or Europe it is subject to the regulations of those entities, which require a cash refund for cancelled flights.

In addition, Royal Jordanian has a flexible booking policy for bookings between March 16 and October, 2020. They are eligible for rebooking, but not refund.

Royal Jordanian Full Policy

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways deserves special recognition for the immense work they have done assisting passengers of may countries repatriate. To date, over 100,000 passengers have gotten home thanks to Qatar’s efforts. If you want to change your flight you have the following options:

Keep your unused ticket and use it when you are ready with our extended ticket validity, now valid for 2 years from the date of ticket issuance for greater flexibility.

You can change your travel date free of charge, as often as you need, for travel until 31 December 2021.

You can exchange the unused value of your ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% additional value. Vouchers are valid for two years from the date of voucher issuance.

Qatar Full Policy

Pacific Airlines

Qantas

At this time Qantas has suspended 100% of US routes through March 2021 and expects to do so until at least July 2021. Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Customers with existing bookings on any flight until March 31, 2021, who no longer wish to travel, can cancel their flight and retain the value of their booking as a flight credit. Flight credit is good until December 31, 2022.

If you already have a credit, it will automatically be extended to December 31, 2022.

Qantas Full Policy

Air New Zealand

Cancelled flights that touch the US or EU are eligible for refund.

All tickets up to December 31, 2020 are eligible for rebooking or voucher. That said, it is in your best interest to wait until your flight is cancelled as then it will be eligible for refund.

Air New Zealand Full Policy

Air Tahiti Nui

For all tickets originally scheduled for travel 12 March 2020 – 27 March 2021, and impacted by a flight cancellation or schedule change may rebook as follows:

New travel may commence on or before December 31st, 2021.

Tickets for the new travel date must be issued by April 5th 2021, or before ticket expiration—whichever come first.

Air Tahiti Nui Full Policy

Virgin Australia

Cancelled flights are eligible for refund.

Full Virgin Australia Policy

African Airlines

EGYPTAIR

Canceled tickets that touch the USA or EU are eligible for a full cash refund. That said, EGYPTAIR’s website is saying that refunds may take up to 3 years (!).

If you would like to change the travel dates; the amount you paid for your original ticket will be accepted on any date to the same destination with no additional fees for one time change only, even if this ticket had been expired within the suspension period, EGYPTAIR has already decided to extend all tickets validity till December 31, 2020 and all vouchers until December 31, 2021.

EGYPTAIR Full Policy

Ethiopian Airlines

Passengers whose travel date falls between 01 March - 31 March 2021 and tickets issued until December 31, 2020:

Unlimited changes are permitted free of charge if flight has not started operation or if the flight resumption date is rescheduled By Ethiopian Airlines. If flight has started operation free change allowed only once.

You can keep your ticket for travel until December 31,2021. New travel dates can be any date on/before December 31, 2021.

Request non-transferable travel voucher for trips up to one year ahead.

Ethiopian Airlines Full Policy

Bottom Line

Based on the situation on the ground, it may be more likely that your flight gets cancelled than you having to rebook on your own. If your flight gets cancelled, you will be eligible for a cash refund. If you want to change your plans before flights are actually cancelled, these are the most recent policies.

Additional reporting by Kelly Anne Smith

Read More:

MORE FROM FORBES Master List Of U.S. Airline Seating And Mask COVID-19 Policies By Becky Pokora

Is CFAR Travel Insurance Worth It If You’re Planning A Trip During This Outbreak Of Coronavirus?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.