Mastech Holdings reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 23c vs. 11c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $51.8M vs. $47.8M last year. Vivek Gupta, the Company’s President and CEO, stated: “The Q3 was a continuation of the positive momentum that we experienced during the first half of the year. A healthier macro-economic outlook and increased operational efficiencies within both of our business segments have elevated our demand trajectory in 2024. Additionally, our higher gross margin performance has highlighted several upgrades we made to the delivery-side of our organization during the year. In summary, I’m excited about our Q3 financial performance and the opportunities that we have in front of us.”

