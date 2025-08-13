Mastech Digital, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.14 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.39 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mastech Digital, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $49.10 million from $49.53 million last year.

Mastech Digital, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.14 Mln. vs. $1.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $49.10 Mln vs. $49.53 Mln last year.

