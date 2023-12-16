Mastech Digital (FRA:MS4A) Price Target Increased by 9.39% to 22.27

The average one-year price target for Mastech Digital (FRA:MS4A) has been revised to 22.27 / share. This is an increase of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 20.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.78 to a high of 31.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 211.45% from the latest reported closing price of 7.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastech Digital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS4A is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 2,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 794K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS4A by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 125K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS4A by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 116K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS4A by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 97K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS4A by 86.82% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

