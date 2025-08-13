Key Points Non-GAAP EPS exceeded analyst estimates by 25% in Q2 2025, reaching $0.15, compared to a $0.12 consensus.

Revenue (GAAP) beat expectations at $49.1 million for Q2 2025, modestly down from the prior year Revenue was up 1.7% from Q1 2025.

GAAP profitability decreased year over year, with GAAP diluted EPS dropping to $0.01 versus $0.12 in Q2 2024 due to higher transition and severance costs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Mastech Digital (NYSEMKT:MHH), a provider of IT staffing and digital transformation services, reported its results for Q2 2025 on August 13, 2025. The standout news from the release was an earnings and revenue beat—non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.15 versus a $0.12 analyst estimate, while revenue (GAAP) reached $49.1 million, above the $47.93 million consensus. However, both revenue and GAAP net profits decreased slightly compared to Q2 2024, with GAAP diluted EPS shrinking from $0.12 in Q2 2024 to $0.01. The quarter displayed firmness in cost controls and margin progress in IT Staffing Services, but margin pressure and investment-related expenses weighed on overall profitability. Despite tough market conditions and ongoing restructuring, the company showed some stabilization and incremental growth in key areas.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.15 $0.12 $0.19 (21.1%) Revenue (GAAP) $49.1 million $47.93 million $49.5 million -0.8% Gross Margin % 28.1% 28.2% (0.1 pp) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $1.8 million $2.2 million (18.2%) GAAP Diluted EPS $0.01 $0.12 (91.7%)

Company Overview and Recent Business Focus

The company helps organizations meet their workforce needs and modernize their digital infrastructure. It does this by offering IT staffing, as well as technology solutions in digital transformation, data management, cloud, and artificial intelligence. With about 175 recruiters based primarily in India and a growing offshore presence, it supports a broad client base across sectors such as banking, healthcare, and financial services.

In the past year, focus areas included expanding global recruitment capability, strengthening ties with key clients—especially in the banking and financial services sector—and steadily investing in its data and analytics offerings. Success factors for the company include balancing onshore and offshore operations to keep costs down, maintaining strong client relationships, staying current with technology trends, and efficiently managing its workforce and cost base. Its continued reliance on H1-B visa holders and conditions in the tech sector present both opportunities and risks for future performance.

Quarter in Review: Key Events and Financial Developments

The quarter delivered notable operational milestones, starting with both top-line (GAAP revenue) and non-GAAP bottom-line (non-GAAP EPS) results surpassing analyst expectations. Revenue (GAAP) came in $1.17 million higher than consensus, while non-GAAP EPS topped forecasts by $0.03 per share. Compared to the prior year, though, GAAP revenue dropped slightly and GAAP profitability saw a notable decline. Net income on a non-GAAP basis fell to $1.8 million from $2.2 million in Q2 2024, and GAAP diluted EPS was only $0.01—down sharply from last year's $0.12 in Q2 2024—as transition and severance expenses, totaling $0.9 million, weighed on overall results.

Looking at business segments, IT Staffing Services was the largest revenue segment, generating $40.5 million (GAAP)—nearly flat compared to last year, with GAAP revenues of $49.1 million versus $49.5 million in Q2 2024 but increasing 3% sequentially for the segment. This segment saw progress in gross margin, which improved to 24.5%, up from 23.6% in Q2 2024. Higher average bill rates and a focus on top client accounts, particularly in banking and financial services, supported this improvement during the quarter. Operating income from IT Staffing grew modestly, reaching $1.75 million compared to $1.64 million in Q2 2024. Management pointed to "higher bill rates and increased margins" and ongoing efforts to deepen client relationships as key reasons for this outcome.

Data and Analytics Services, which supplies digital solutions in data management and artificial intelligence, experienced a GAAP revenue dip to $8.6 million—down 3.2% from a year ago and also declining sequentially. The segment's gross margin of 45.2% also fell significantly from the prior year’s 49.2% in Q2 2024. This pressure, combined with lower order bookings (falling to $5.8 million from $11.7 million last quarter), resulted in an operating loss for the segment of $0.15 million. Management attributed this soft performance to "slower client decision-making cycles and a cautious approach to discretionary spending," especially in data-driven project work.

Several one-time and transition-related expenses continued in the quarter, linked to moving finance and accounting functions offshore to India. Management estimates that overall transition and severance costs will total $2.0 million for 2025, with annualized savings of $1.2 million anticipated once the process is complete. Cost optimization efforts, if realized as planned, may aid future profitability but introduce short-term volatility in financials. The company reported no bank debt, ended the quarter with $27.9 million in cash, and maintained days sales outstanding at 53 days, an improvement over the prior quarter.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Watch Points

Leadership did not issue specific revenue or profit guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. In recent commentary, management noted "early signs of stabilization in the broader environment" while remaining "cautious" as clients continue to carefully monitor technology spending and project launches. With transition and restructuring activities ongoing, further expenses are anticipated through the year, though expected cost savings of $1.2 million annually could improve longer-term margins. Key risks for the months ahead include sustained weakness in data and analytics demand and the pace of operational cost reductions.

Trends to watch for investors in upcoming quarters include progress on cost-saving initiatives, especially as the company completes its finance and accounting transition to India; renewed demand in Data and Analytics Services; and the ability to secure higher bill rates and maintain margins in IT Staffing as competition remains fierce.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.