MasTec Trades at a Premium: Should Investors Buy the Stock or Wait?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is currently trading at a premium compared with the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.62. The industry’s average currently is 26.35, with the sector’s valuation at 21.49 and the S&P 500 Index at 21.07.



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The premium valuation reflects favorable demand trends across MasTec’s key infrastructure markets. Rising investment in grid modernization, renewable generation, communications networks and AI-driven data center infrastructure is supporting a healthy project environment. Within this backdrop, MTZ benefits from a record backlog, broad capabilities across multiple infrastructure verticals and strong customer activity. Healthy bidding opportunities and growing demand for integrated solutions further strengthen long-term revenue visibility and support the company’s growth prospects.

MTZ Stock’s Year-to-Date Price Performance



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Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have gained 71.8% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the industry’s 32% growth. The stock has further outperformed the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 in the same period.

Factors Strengthening MasTec's Growth Prospects

Record Backlog Enhances MTZ’s Long-Term Revenue Visibility

Strong project awards across key infrastructure markets are improving MasTec’s visibility into future activity. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported an 18-month backlog of approximately $20.3 billion, up 28% year over year and 7% sequentially. Growth was supported by strong booking activity across the Clean Energy and Infrastructure and Power Delivery segments, while total company book-to-bill reached 1.4x in the first quarter of 2026.



The expanding backlog reflects broad customer investment across transmission, renewable generation and other infrastructure markets rather than dependence on a single business line. Healthy bidding activity and a diversified mix of project opportunities provide a stronger base for future revenues, while MasTec’s ability to serve customers across multiple infrastructure verticals supports long-term growth visibility.

Power Delivery Momentum Strengthens MTZ’s Market Position

Rising project activity is supporting strong momentum across MasTec’s Power Delivery business. In the first quarter of 2026, segment revenues increased 16% year over year, while EBITDA grew 40%. Backlog reached a record level after increasing approximately $800 million sequentially, supported by healthy awards and customer activity across the market.



Long-term electricity demand is creating a favorable investment environment for transmission expansion, grid modernization and reliability projects. Growing power requirements from data centers and other large-load customers add another layer of demand, while multiyear utility capital programs provide greater visibility into future project opportunities. MasTec’s broad capabilities position it to participate as grid investment expands.

AI Infrastructure Demand Broadens MasTec’s Opportunity Set

Rising investment in AI and digital infrastructure is creating opportunities across several parts of MasTec’s business. In the first quarter of 2026, turnkey data center projects progressed as expected, while customer discussions around future opportunities remained active. Growing demand for fiber connectivity, low-latency networks and power infrastructure is also expanding the company’s exposure beyond direct data center construction.



Large-scale digital infrastructure projects require construction management, civil work, telecommunications infrastructure, power delivery and maintenance services. MasTec’s ability to combine these capabilities across multiple operating segments strengthens its position as customers seek broader and more integrated solutions. Continued investment in AI infrastructure and data center capacity could therefore create opportunities across several parts of the company rather than a single business line.

Renewable Activity Expands MTZ’s Project Visibility

Healthy project activity across renewable generation markets is supporting momentum within MasTec’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment. In the first quarter of 2026, renewable revenues increased more than 60% year over year, while backlog expanded for an 11th consecutive quarter. Strong bookings during the period also contributed to broader company backlog growth.



The need for additional power generation capacity provides a supportive backdrop for renewable infrastructure investment. Ongoing customer development activity and a healthy pipeline of future projects give MasTec opportunities to convert demand into additional awards over time. The company’s engineering and construction capabilities also support participation across large and complex projects, strengthening long-term visibility for the segment.

MasTec vs. Peers: Who Wins the Infrastructure Race?

MasTec operates in a highly competitive infrastructure and engineering market, competing with established industry players such as EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. These companies continue benefiting from strong demand trends tied to data centers, grid modernization, electrification and large-scale infrastructure investments.



EMCOR maintains a strong position across electrical and mechanical construction markets, supported by broad execution capabilities and growing exposure to mission-critical projects, particularly in network and communications infrastructure. Quanta remains a major player in electric power and utility infrastructure markets, leveraging its integrated solutions platform, large workforce and deep customer relationships to secure long-term transmission, generation and large-load infrastructure projects. Sterling continues expanding rapidly across mission-critical infrastructure markets, supported by rising data center activity, semiconductor-related construction demand and strong execution across site development and electrical services.



Within this competitive landscape, MasTec benefits from its diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy and pipeline infrastructure markets. Similar to EMCOR, MasTec continues to benefit from strong data center and digital infrastructure activity. Like Quanta, MasTec is gaining from rising investments in grid reliability, transmission and energy infrastructure. At the same time, Sterling’s growing presence in mission-critical infrastructure highlights increasing competition for large and complex project opportunities. However, MasTec’s broad service capabilities, improving operational execution and growing backlog position it to compete effectively across multiple high-growth infrastructure markets.

Earnings Estimate Revision of MTZ

MasTec’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $8.90 and $12.04 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 35.9% and 35.3%, respectively.



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Should You Buy the Premium-Valued MTZ Stock Now?

Despite trading at a premium to the industry, MasTec’s strong business fundamentals and upward earnings estimate revisions support the investment case. Record backlog, expanding opportunities across power delivery and AI infrastructure, and healthy renewable activity provide solid visibility into growth. The company’s diversified infrastructure platform also positions it to benefit from sustained investment across several end markets.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, MTZ remains an attractive choice for investors willing to pay a premium for its growth prospects. Strong stock momentum, improving earnings expectations and broad-based infrastructure demand further support the company’s long-term prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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