MasTec sees 2024 adjusted EPS $3.75, consensus $3.04

Sees 2024 revenue $12.225B, consensus $12.4B. 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $990M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTZ:
- MasTec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.63, consensus $1.23
- Is MTZ a Buy, Before Earnings?
- MasTec price target raised to $150 from $122 at Citi
- MasTec price target raised to $150 from $121 at Stifel
- MasTec price target raised to $133 from $112 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.