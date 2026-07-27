MasTec to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.8% and 10.3%, respectively. Also, on a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 174.1% and 34.5%, respectively.



This leading infrastructure construction company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.4%.

MTZ’s Q2 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s second-quarter earnings has remained stable at $2.19 per share in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 47% increase on a year-over-year basis.

MasTec, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MasTec, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MasTec, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.30 billion, indicating a 21.2% year-over-year rise.

Factors Likely to Shape MasTec’s Quarterly Results

Revenues

MasTec is likely to deliver year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, supported by broad-based organic expansion, solid execution and favorable demand trends across its diversified end markets. Growth is expected to have been driven by strong communications infrastructure spending, particularly broadband deployment, fiber expansion and data center interconnectivity investments, alongside sustained activity in renewables, grid modernization and natural gas infrastructure construction.



The diversified operating model of MasTec is expected to have been a core strength in the second quarter. The Communications segment (contributed 20.9% to the first quarter of 2026 revenues) is likely to have benefited from sustained wireline demand, expanding fiber deployments, growing data center interconnectivity projects and multiyear turnkey opportunities with telecom customers. Meanwhile, the Clean Energy & Infrastructure segment (contributed 34.7% to the first quarter of 2026 revenues) is expected to have been supported by strong renewable activity, growing industrial and civil infrastructure projects, mission-critical general building work, increasing data center construction activity and disciplined project execution.



The Power Delivery segment (contributed 27.3% to the first quarter of 2026 revenues) is positioned to have capitalized on sustained transmission, substation and distribution investments driven by grid reliability needs, increasing electricity demand and AI-led infrastructure expansion. Likewise, the Pipeline Infrastructure segment (contributed 17.8% to the first quarter of 2026 revenues) is expected to have benefited from growing natural gas infrastructure demand, rising LNG-related investments, firm customer commitments and improving visibility into future project awards, factors that are likely to have supported the segment's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the Power Delivery unit, revenues are currently pegged at $1.17 billion, up from $1.05 billion reported a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Communications segment revenues is currently pegged at $875 million compared with $836.9 million reported a year ago.



Additionally, the Pipeline Infrastructure unit's revenues are currently pegged at $598 million, up from $539.7 million reported a year ago.



The Clean Energy & Infrastructure segment is also expected to remain a key growth driver, with second-quarter revenues currently pegged at $1.68 billion compared with $1.13 billion reported a year ago.

Margins

On the margins front, the bottom-line performance in the second quarter is likely to represent growth from the prior year, supported by higher volumes, improved project execution, operating leverage, productivity initiatives and disciplined cost management. Better execution across major projects and favorable operating leverage are also expected to have supported margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, margins might have faced modest headwinds from a higher mix of general building activity within the Clean Energy & Infrastructure segment, ongoing investments in expanding Communications capabilities across new markets, and normal ramp-up costs on large infrastructure projects. These factors might have partially offset the benefits of stronger execution and higher operating leverage in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment is currently pegged at $130 million compared with $83.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The Communications segment is projected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, up from $82.6 million a year ago.



For the Power Delivery and Pipeline Infrastructure segments, adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $105 million and $103 million, respectively, representing increases from $91.3 million and $62.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Backlog

For backlog, the consensus mark is currently pegged at $20.52 billion compared with $16.45 billion reported a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for backlog in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment is currently pegged at $7.28 billion compared with $4.92 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. The Communications segment is projected to report a backlog of $5.5 billion, up from $5 billion a year ago.



For the Power Delivery and Pipeline Infrastructure segments, backlog is estimated at $6.34 billion and $1.45 billion, respectively, representing an increase from $5.06 billion and a decrease from $1.46 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Unveils for MTZ Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for MasTec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



MTZ’s Earnings ESP: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MTZ’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently has a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. Amentum’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. CRH’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.