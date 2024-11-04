News & Insights

MasTec price target raised to $160 from $125 at DA Davidson

November 04, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on MasTec (MTZ) to $160 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is citing the company’s positive margin progression, consistent solid cash generation, award strength and broader customer/end market demand themes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MasTec’s continued and consistent execution on overall favorable demand trends should further support share appreciation from here, the firm added.

