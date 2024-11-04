News & Insights

MasTec price target raised to $160 from $115 at TD Cowen

November 04, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi raised the firm’s price target on MasTec (MTZ) to $160 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said MasTec is beginning to execute well and gain operational momentum. Three of the four segments have exposure to high growth markets and should post double-digit growth with meaningfully higher margins next year and the fourth segment has a chance to surprise to the upside in 2026 and beyond.

