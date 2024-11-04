MasTec price target raised to $153 from $120 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on MasTec (MTZ) to $153 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the earnings beat, backlog is up, they posted good FCF, and guidance is higher.

