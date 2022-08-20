MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) share price has soared 107% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.2% in the last month.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

MasTec's earnings per share are down 4.5% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, MasTec's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 4.1% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:MTZ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

MasTec is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling MasTec stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, MasTec shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 8.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 9.3%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 16% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MasTec better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MasTec you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.