MasTec (MTZ) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

MasTec, Inc.’s MTZ shares dropped 1.16% in after-hours trading on Nov 4, after it reported third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for the 24th consecutive quarter. However, earnings declined from the year-ago period despite reporting solid revenues due to lower margins across businesses (except Electrical Transmission).



Elaborating on the quarterly performance, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “End-market opportunities across our non-Oil & Gas segments continue to develop and provide us significant growth opportunities as evidenced by our record non-Oil & Gas segment backlog. We remain confident that our diversified end-market portfolio provides us a near-term path toward reaching our $10 billion revenue goal with strong adjusted EBITDA margin and cash flow performance."

Inside the Headlines

MasTec reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 by 7.1%. The metric, however, dropped from $1.83 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues of $2.40 billion topped the consensus mark of $2.29 billion by 5.2% but increased 41.6% year over year. At quarter-end, the company had an 18-month backlog of $8.5 billion (with record third-quarter backlog across all non-Oil & Gas segments), up $821 million year over year.

MasTec, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

Segment Update

Revenues from Communications grew 3.9% year over year to $670.3 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin was down 160 basis points (bps) to 10.7%.



The Electrical Transmission segment’s revenues came in at $365.3 million, up 184.2% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 9.5%, up 240 bps from the year-ago period.



Clean Energy and Infrastructure’s revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $518.4 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.7% declined 460 bps from the year-ago figure.



Revenues from the Oil and Gas segment rose 85.6% from the year-ago figure to $858.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 1,480 bps to 19.9%.

Operational Update

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $277.9 million, up 13.1% from the prior-year period. However, adjusted EBITDA margin also declined 400 bps to 11.6%.

Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2021, MasTec had cash and cash equivalents of $239.9 million compared with $238.2 million a year ago. In the first nine months of 2021, the company provided $499.1 million of cash from operating activities compared with $683.2 million a year ago.

Updates 2021 Guidance

The company now expects to generate record revenues of $8 billion in 2021, down from the previous projection of $8.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $930 million (suggesting growth from $810 million in 2020). Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 11.6%, depicting a decrease from 12.8% a year ago. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $5.55 per share, increasing from the prior projection of $5.45. The estimated figure indicates an increase from $5.11 reported in 2020.

Fourth-Quarter View

MasTec expects fourth-quarter revenues of $1.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $218 million, suggesting growth from $261.5 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 11.7%, indicating a decline from 16% a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be $1.33, suggesting a decline from $1.75 in the prior-year period.

Zacks Rank

MasTec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Robust Construction Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry include Sterling Construction STRL, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Earnings for Sterling, EMCOR and North American Construction are expected to grow 31.6%, 10.2% and 24.8%, respectively, for the current year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.