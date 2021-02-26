MasTec (MTZ) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Rises

MasTec, Inc. MTZ reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues missed the consensus mark and declined year over year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter.



George Pita, MasTec's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, "During 2020, despite the impacts of the pandemic, we maintained a strong cash flow profile, with record annual 2020 cash flow from operations of $937 million and 2020 annual free cash flow exceeding adjusted net income by over $380 million.”



Following the results, its shares jumped 1.6% during after-hours trading on Feb 25.

Inside the Headlines

For the fourth quarter, MasTec reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.75, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 by 4.8%. Moreover, the metric grew 25% on a year-over-year basis from $1.40 a year ago.



Revenues of $1,636.8 million missed the consensus mark of $1,810 million by 9.6%. It also declined 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.



At the end of the reported quarter, the company had an 18-month backlog of $7.9 billion, up from $7.7 billion as of Sep 30, 2020 but down from $8 billion on Dec 31, 2019.

Segment Update

Revenues from Communications fell 15.7% year over year to $568.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin, however, rose 310 basis points (bps) to 11.1%.



Electrical Transmission segment revenues came in at $125.8 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 0.6%, down 740 bps from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from Clean Energy and Infrastructure (primarily known as Power Generation and Industrial) increased 3.8% year over year to $345.6 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 3.2%, contracting 450 bps year over year.



Revenues from the Oil and Gas segment gained 2.2% year over year to $599.7 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin improved an impressive 970 bps to 32.7%.

Operational Update

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $261.5 million, up 24.4% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 370 bps to 16%.

2020 Highlights

Adjusted EPS came in at $5.11, down from $5.46 in 2019. Revenues of $6.32 billion dropped from $7.18 billion in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.8% expanded 110 bps from the last year.

Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2020, MasTec had cash and cash equivalents of $423.1 million compared with $71.4 million at 2019-end. For 2020, the company provided $937.3 million of cash from operating activities compared with $550.3 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $760.7 million, up from $458.8 million in 2019.



It has been able to reduce 2020-end net debt level by $481 million from the last year, the lowest level in more than seven years. Net debt at 2020-end amounted to $879.6 million, down from $1,361 million at 2019-end.

2021 Guidance

The company’s 2021 guidance reflects 24% revenue improvement, with all business segments expected to approach double-digit top-line growth year over year. It also expects non-Oil & Gas segments to witness 40% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021, highlighting the strength of diversified portfolio of services. MasTec expects 2021 to be a record year and developing trends in communications, clean energy and infrastructure to create strong opportunities for additional growth in 2022, and beyond.



The company expects to generate record revenues of $7.8 billion in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $875 million, representing a record level, or 11.2% of revenues. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $5 per share, indicating an increase from $5.11 in 2020.

First-Quarter View

MasTec expects first-quarter revenues of $1.65 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $172 million, with a margin of 10.4%. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be 80 cents.

Zacks Rank

MasTec — which shares space with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Dycom Industries Inc. DY and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD in the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



