MasTec (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec (MTZ) to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 46.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.39 billion, up 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasTec metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications' will likely reach $770.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oil & Gas' should come in at $473.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Power Delivery' to reach $999.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +57.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Communications' will reach $85.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Oil and Gas' will reach $66.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery' should arrive at $82.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.40 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' of $81.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.40 million.

MasTec shares have witnessed a change of +11.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MTZ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

